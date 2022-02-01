“It hit us that these two markets have hit their inflection points,’’ O’Donovan told attendees of the summit. “What we know now is that this inflection point happens when consumers get excited around electric cars.” That point, she said, can arrive when EVs account for 10% or more of new passenger vehicle sales.

So which countries or regions may be next? O’Donovan said South Korea passed the 10% mark in the third quarter. North America, meanwhile, ended the year under 8% — but growing.