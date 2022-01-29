Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 04 of 2022

People dressed as Vikings from Shetland parade through the city to launch Celtic Connections on January 22, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. The 29th winter music festival Celtic Connections gets underway. The programme spans around 60 in-person concerts, several filming sessions and a digital offering, with more than 500 artists involved across the festival. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Jan 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A reveler dressed up as a devil holds a torch with firecrackers as he takes part in a “correfoc” or “fire-run” during the Sant Antoni neighborhood celebrations on January 23, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. “Correfoc” is a traditional Catalan festival dated from the 12th century where people dress up as devils and dance among firecrackers.  (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The Academy of Defence Science of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted the test-fire for updating long-range cruise missile system and the test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, location unknown, realeased on 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/KCNA
A visitor wearing a protective mask attends a visual and sound experience reproducing the sensations of a rocket taking off at the Samaritaine department store on January 26, 2022 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
The Reverend Canon Michael Smith, Acting Dean of York, lights some of the 600 candles in the shape of the Star of David on the floor of the Chapter House of York Minster as part of a commemoration for Holocaust Memorial Day on January 26, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Liam Wray poses for a photograph in Glenfada Park, close to where his brother Jim Wray was shot dead in the back as he lay wounded by British paratroopers on what became known as Bloody Sunday on January 24, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Local residents Kateryna (76) and Dmytro (86) tell about their life in the Nevelske village about 3 km from the front line, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 28 January 2022. They do not have the means to evacuate to a safer place.  EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK
Ukrainian army personnel train with the anti-tank missile systems ATGM NLAW on January 28, 2022 in Starychi, Ukraine. (Photo by Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)
The Parthenon temple and Herodion theatre are covered in snow atop the Acropolis hill on January 25, 2022 in Athens, Greece. A rare snowstorm blanketed the Greek capital in white and disrupted traffic and closed streets. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
Sailing boats are seen covered with a snow in Athens on January 25, 2022 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
A passenger sleeps at a security check-point at Istanbul Airport after all flights were cancelled due to a snowstorm on January 25, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
A bridge in Frick Park collapsed injuring approximately ten people according to the mayor of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board surveys the damage at the edge bridge in Frick Park which collapsed injuring approximately ten people according to the mayor of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL
A handout photo made available by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) shows a roof was blown off a school building in Angoche, Mozambique 24 January 2022. EPA-EFE/IFRC
An aerial photo made with a drone shows the cleaning work on the beaches of Ancon, Peru, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Cleaning work on the beaches of Ancon, Peru, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Armed Houthi supporters hold their guns during a gathering to mobilize more fighters into the battlefronts amid an escalating war in the country, in Sana’a, Yemen, 27 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A Palestinian protester carries a Palestinian national flag during clashes with Israeli troops after a demonstration against Israel’s settlements on the lands of Kafr Qadoum village near the West Bank city of Nablus, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Women take part in a protest against the culture of rape, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 28 January 2022. Indignation, rage, exhaustion and the lack of answers brought Uruguayan women back to the streets under the cry ‘Let it burn!’ and under the slogan ‘against the culture of rape’, after the case of the group attack on a 30-year-old woman that occurred 23 January in Montevideo. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
Women take part in a protest against the culture of rape, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 28 January 2022.EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
Protestors cheer in support of the military junta during a march in support of the military take over in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 25 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Lambert Ouedraogo
Police officers stand on patrol as activists block the end of a highway to protest against food waste on January 24, 2022 near Berlin, Germany. The activists are from the group “Letzte Generation” (Last Generation) and are demanding change to a law in Germany that makes it illegal for people to scavenge for food in garbage containers. (Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images)
Young boys lift heavy weights at Lifting Dreams social upliftment NPO during their daily training session in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 January 2022. Founded by amongst others, South African Weightlifting Champion in the 81Kg, Khati Mabuya, the backstreet weightlifting school trains local youngsters from Monday to Friday and then over weekends brings them to give them academic instructions. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A young boy lifts a heavyweights at Lifting Dreams social upliftment NPO during their daily training session in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 January 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Women pose for a portrait at a viewpoint where is possible to see the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2022 (issued 29 January 2022).  EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ
The remains of the wrecked Antipolis Ship on January 25, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the 44-year-old shipwreck named the Antipolis washed up onto rocks at Oudekraal following this weeks huge and unusual wave swells. The Antipolis, a Greek Tanker built in 1959, ran aground at Oudekraal in 1977. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan)
The remains of the wrecked Antipolis Ship on January 25, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan)
A California sea lion named Bottlecap is released back into the wild after a six-month rehabilitation at the Marine Mammal Center for Sarcocystis on January 21, 2022 in Sausalito, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
An injured humpback baby whale is seen at Alimos beach, Athens, Greece, 28 January 2022. Coast Guard officers, a Coast Guard boat and divers went to the scene, while officials of the ARION cetacean rescue centre are also expected to provide first aid to the animal. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS
A model walks the runway at the MANS ‘La Decadence’ fashion show at the Forus Barcelo sports center on January 26, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
