Flamboyance shines at the 2022 Haute Couture shows at Paris Fashion Week

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2022. Image: Maison Schiaparelli
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Jan 2022
Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture shows.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2022. Image: Maison Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2022. Image: Maison Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2022. Image: Maison Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2022. Image: Maison Schiaparelli
Models walk the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model, dress detail walks the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models prepare backstage prior to the Imane Ayissi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models present creations from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Models present creations from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 24 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Models walk the runway during the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models prepare backstage prior to the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre National de Chaillot on January 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection presentations at the Paris Fashion Week, at Le Grand Palais Ephemere, in Paris, France, 25 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection presentations at the Paris Fashion Week, at Le Grand Palais Ephemere, in Paris, France, 25 January 2022. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse on the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Le Grand Palais Ephemere on January 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models present creations from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week at Le Grand Palais Ephemere, in Paris, France, 25 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
A model presents a creation from the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection by French designer Alexandre Vauthier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 January 2022. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection presentation at the Paris Fashion Week, at Le Grand Palais Ephemere, in Paris, France, 26 January 2022. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models walk the runway during the Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A view of the outfits from the Julie De Libran Presentation Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
A view of the outfits from the Julie De Libran Presentation Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Models present unseen creations by the late French designer Pierre Cardin as well as new collection items by the fashion house during a fashion show running at the end of the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week, at the Air and Space Museum at Le Bourget airport outside Paris, France, 28 January 2022. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present unseen creations by the late French designer Pierre Cardin. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present unseen creations by the late French designer Pierre Cardin. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present unseen creations by the late French designer Pierre Cardin. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Viktor&Rolf Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 from Viktor&Rolf on Vimeo.

 

***

Few images from the menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week

A model walks the runway during the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LUKHANYO MDINGI F/W 22 ‘Bodyland’/ Styled by #PauAvia/ Photographer: @eliebenistant Elie Benistant
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Men’s collection by British designer Jonathan William Anderson for Loewe fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
epa09701992 A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Men’s collection by British designer Jonathan William Anderson for Loewe fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON. DM/ ML
Gallery

