“Starting 2022, you will see demand setting up a new normal toward 800-850 tons,” compared with an average of 667 tons in the five years through 2020, said P.R. Somasundaram, regional chief executive officer for India at the London-based group. The next few years will be key as policy reforms and technology let gold evolve into a more transparent mainstream asset class, he said.
Total demand for jewelry, coins and bars jumped 79% to 797 tons last year, the data showed. Covid-19 and its variants, global concerns on inflation, interest rates and geo-political developments will remain factors to watch in 2022, he said.
|Key numbers from WGC’s quarterly demand trends report:
|
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet