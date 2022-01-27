The department retained the highest level warning for the UAE in its updated travel advisory. It had already urged Americans against traveling to the country because of COVID-19.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a missile attack at the UAE on Monday that targeted a base hosting the U.S. military, U.S. and Emirati officials said. It was the second attack in a week.
A Houthi military spokesperson said the group had fired Zulfiqar ballistic missiles at al-Dhafra airbase, used by U.S. forces, and other “sensitive targets”. Houthis had also launched drones towards Dubai, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Grant McCool)
