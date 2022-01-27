South Africa

Misconceptions and stigmas continue to haunt people with disabilities when dealing with landlords

Tenants living with disabilities often encounter resistance and endure exploitation at the hands of landlords. (Graphic: Street Talk)
By Street Talk
27 Jan 2022
From increased rentals, discrimination, and lessors who take advantage, we speak to a group of people about the challenges of being tenants with disabilities. But what are you supposed to do? Grant money isn't enough to cover rent, food, and living expenses. Are RDP houses the answer?

This special episode of Street Talk TV was brought to you by The National Film and Video Foundation. “Enter the Frame” is a special mentorship program that focuses on making filmmaking accessible to all and helping those with disabilities get their voices heard and seen on screen.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

