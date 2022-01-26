Newsdeck

Prince Andrew denies abuse allegations

Prince Andrew Formally Denies Sex-Abuse Claims in Court Filing

26 Jan 2022
(Bloomberg) -- Prince Andrew formally denied Virginia Giuffre’s claims that he sexually abused her when she was a teenager and also raised several defenses to her lawsuit.

By Bob Van Voris

The British royal on Wednesday filed an answer to her suit in Manhattan federal court. He said Giuffre’s claims were barred by her own wrongful conduct and by the doctrine of consent. Giuffre has claimed Andrew was one of several men Jeffrey Epstein “lent” her to for sexual abuse.
