Newsdeck

Putin's sanctions

Biden says Putin could face sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine

epa09277245 US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER
By Reuters
25 Jan 2022
0

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider taking the rare step of imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin directly if Russia invaded Ukraine.

 

Biden was asked if he would see himself personally sanctioning Putin if he invaded Ukraine.

“Yes,” he said. “I would see that.”

Biden also said he may move in the nearer term some of the 8,500 U.S. troops who have been put on stand-by, but vowed that no American troops would be deployed to Ukraine itself.

The United States has generally refrained from imposing sanctions on the leaders of foreign countries. Then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2017 and on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2019.

Biden told reporters he had stressed to Putin that “if he went into Ukraine there would be consequences.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved