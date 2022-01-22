Maverick Life

A handout satellite image made available by the Tonga Meteorological Services, Government of Tonga shows an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga, 15 January 2022. The eruption on 15 January, the second in only two days, was the latest in a series of eruptions from the undersea volcano. EPA-EFE/TONGA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows the atmospheric plume from an underwater volcano eruption in the Pacific nation of Tonga pictured from the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited some 269 miles above the Pacific Ocean northwest of Auckland, New Zealand, 16 January 2022 (issued 21 January 2022). EPA-EFE/NASA/ASTRONAUT KAYLA BARRON
Aerial view as Repsol employees load a cart with sand during the clean-up of an oil spill at the shore of Cavero beach on January 20, 2022 in Ventanilla, Peru. Waves attributed to the eruption of underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai in Tonga produced an oil spill in the coast of Lima.  (Photo by Marcos Reategui/Getty Images)
Workers clean an oil spill on Cavero beach in Callao, Peru, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.  Photographer: Miguel Yovera/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Work continues to clean up the oil spill spilled into the Pacific Ocean from the Peruvian refinery of La Pampilla, by the tsunami from the volcanic eruption of Tonga, at the north of Lima, Peru, 19 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/STR
An internally displaced child stands at snow-covered Salat Zagrous Camp for internally displaced Syrians, in the Afrin District, Aleppo Governorate, northern Syria, 19 January 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH
Newlyweds take wedding photos during a hazy day nearby the Yangtze river on January 19, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
A man pours ice-cold water over himself during a purification ritual at Kanda Myojin shrine on January 15, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A protester and counter-protester confront one another during a demonstration against COVID-19 mask mandates on January 20, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The event, dubbed Mask BBQ by organizers of the Free Oregon group, attracted both protesters and counter-protesters. (Photo by Maranie R. Staab/Getty Images)
People look on the shoes of victims of a stampede at the D. Tweh Memorial School campus are deposited in Monrovia, Liberia, 20 January 2022. According to reports, about 29 people including men, women and children lost their lives in a stampede during religious crusade event in new Kru Town, a suburb of Monrovia after a street gang entered the event causing panic. President Weah declared three days of national mourning for the victims of the stampede. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO
A burst wall, used as an escape route during a stampede at the D. Tweh Memorial School campus are deposited in Monrovia, Liberia, 20 January 2022. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO
A view of the effects of the intense rains and the overflow of the Alcamayo River, in Aguas Calientes (Machu Picchu town), Peru, 21 January 2022. The intense rains recorded in the Andean region of Cusco (Peru) caused this 21 January the overflow of the Alcamayo River, which covered the streets of the town of Machu Picchu with stones and mud, located in the lower part of the mountains where the Inca tourist citadel is located. EPA-EFE/Ferdinan Ccori Quispe
Thierry Neuville of Belgium and Martijn Wydaeghe of Belgium compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 during the shakedown on Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Monte Carlo on January 20, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
A hamster sits in a cage after being adopted by volunteers who stopped an owner from surrendering it to the government outside the New Territories South Animal Management Centre on January 20, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong’s pet shop owners have criticized but complied with a government decision to cull hamsters and temporarily ban imports of small animals over possible Covid-19 transmission links to humans. Though no existing literature suggests a link, the territory will proceed with the cull, angering many pet owners and animal rights advocates. (Photo by Louise Delmotte/Getty Images)
A general view as a runner clears a fence during The Use The racingtv.com Tracker Handicap Chase at Wincanton Racecourse on January 20, 2022 in Wincanton, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Pigeons perch on an overhead power line in Debrecen, Hungary, 21 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Mikael Kingsbury of Team Canada takes a run for the Men’s Mogul Training during the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on January 13, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves in his second round singles match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during day three of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
The Largest Faceted Diamond to ever come to Auction, The Enigma, at 555.55 carats is unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai, on January 17, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for Sotheby’s Dubai)
Models present creations from the last collection by the late US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Models present creations for the Menswear collection by the late US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 January 2022.  EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Japanese designer Yumi Katsura looks at home robots ‘LOVOT’ wearing wedding dress and costume she designed during a press event at Yumi Katsura Bridal House in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2022. Yumi Katsura, who is one of Japan’s first wedding dress designers, collaborated with the robot company to create a collection of wedding fashion items that will go on sale from 21 January at around 515 euros. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A veterinarian holds an owl (asio clamator) prior to a tomography test at the Veterinary and Zootechnics Center of the CES University in Medellin, Colombia, 21 January 2022. The test is done to check the respiratory system. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.
A technician looks at a tomography image of an owl (asio clamator) during a test at the Veterinary and Zootechnics Center of the CES University in Medellin, Colombia, 21 January 2022. The test is done to check the respiratory system. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.
People work to remove the carcass of a nine-meter-long fin whale (Balaenoptera physalus) at La Rada beach in Estepona, Malaga, southern Spain, 20 January 2022. EPA-EFE/Antonio Paz. DM/ ML
