South Africa

STREET TALK VIDEO

Social judgment, ageism and bullying part of enduring pattern of discrimination against SA people with disabilities

By Street Talk
20 Jan 2022
0

In this episode of Street Talk, we speak to a group of people about how the challenges of having a disability don’t stop at the physicalities. We speak about how the judgement of communities, peers, and the workplace create their own hurdles.

This special episode of Street Talk TV was brought to you by The National Film and Video Foundation. “Enter the Frame” is a special mentorship program that focuses on making filmmaking accessible to all and helping those with disabilities get their voices heard and seen on screen.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation.

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved