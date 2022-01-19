EFF leader Julius Malema speaks to Kream restaurant management during a visit to restaurants at the Mall of Africa in Midrand on 19 January 2022 to assess the local-to-foreign staff ratios. (Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

As the South African-born pharma and philanthropist billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong endowed R100-million for genetic surveillance and vaccine manufacturing to the country, aggressive anti-migrant politics took hold.

At exactly the moment Soon-Shiong and President Cyril Ramaphosa were unveiling this groundbreaking partnership, EFF leader Julius Malema was inspecting employee lists at restaurants at the Mall of Africa to see the ratio of foreign-born to local employees.

We welcome partnerships with entities like the Access to Advanced Health Institute, the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation and NantWorks to mobilise investment, transfer technology and know-how, and develop skills. We are already seeing the benefits of this partnership. pic.twitter.com/VLKFlNLi1V — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 19, 2022

Malema started at Kream restaurant, where the owner Tufan Yerebakan initially refused to meet the EFF but then gave in. After the meetings, Malema said business owners had agreed to a 50/50 staff split. EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo earlier told Radio 702 the party wanted a 60/40 ratio of locals to migrants.

At Ocean Basket in Menlyn, the EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu met the manager and said the party was giving the restaurant two weeks to reverse its ratio of South Africans to migrant staff. He gave the manager instructions on numbers after perusing the staff list and ID or passport numbers.

The EFF is responding to a populist army marching against African migrants. At Soweto on Sunday, Nhlanhla Lux of Operation Dudula and his followers removed foreign traders from the Bara taxi rank, according to News24. They misidentified some traders and evicted a few South African traders too. Lux is distributing a pamphlet calling for a day of action against foreigners on 22 January.

Saturday 22 Jan 2022 all young people must print their CV’s or copy of their ID’s and visit restaurants to peacefully sing and demonstrate that ALL low skill jobs belong to South Africans! Aluta✊🏾#peopleshallgovernhttps://t.co/v1tcAig2X9 — nhlanhlalux (@nhlanhla_lux_) January 19, 2022

The next day, 18 January, the Patriotic Alliance combed through the Johannesburg City Council building, counting and threatening foreign-born staff. Party leader Gayton McKenzie amplified videos of young party activists shouting at council employees.

The @CityofJoburgZA is full of foreigners working there whilst we have unemployed graduates sitting at home, we have instructed some of our Councillors to go deal with this matter, The Chief Whip has a Zimbabwean office manager. pic.twitter.com/K0mAJQCvyc — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) January 18, 2022

McKenzie has deployed teams across the country who are confiscating expired goods from migrant-owned spaza and small shops. He has said 2022 will be the year of the campaign against migrants working in South Africa and the businesses that employ them.

The EFF and the Patriotic Alliance fish in the same political waters and McKenzie’s anti-foreigner campaigns have proven so popular among his constituency of unemployed and poor people that Malema is playing catch-up. But because he is a self-identified pan-Africanist, the EFF statements have projected its actions as protecting migrants who are exploited and paid less than South African workers.

[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the media. CIC says we are satisfied that the restaurants adhere to what we are looking for. Kream restaurant has 50/50 arrangement, and other restaurants have majority of South Africans. #MalemaRestaurantVisit pic.twitter.com/wnDe8GcZUD — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 19, 2022

The EFF said its restaurant visits were to “check labour policies, staff compliment (sic) and ensure that our fellow Africans are not being exploited and locals are employed at a satisfactory level”.

TimesLive reported that DA labour spokesperson Michael Cardo said “the idea that Julius Malema has the authority to impose himself on a private employer – armed like an apartheid-era labour inspector with a clipboard and a kit to conduct a kind of pencil test – is both laughable and dangerous”.

Three judgments since 2018 have been found against the EFF for interfering in workplaces. The party has ignored the court orders which found that its workplace interference actions are illegal.

Lux has been celebrated for his role in stopping the July 2021 rioting and looting through his movement, the Soweto Parliament, but since June 2021 he has issued threat after threat against African migrants trading or employed in Soweto. DM