epa09690012 A casket containing the body of one of the seventeen victims of the Twin Parks North West high-rise fire is wheeled to a waiting hearse at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, New York, USA, 16 January 2022. Seventeen people were killed in the 09 January Bronx fire that was reportedly caused by a faulty space heater and exacerbated by defective self-closing doors. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse.

A video posted on the New York Post website showed flames and plumes of black smoke outside a building as police officers urged people to move away from the site.

Mayor Eric Adams was due to hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m local time (19:45 GMT).

Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Howard Goller)