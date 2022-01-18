The incident took place in the Bronx, a fire department spokesperson said. Media reports said a gas explosion had sparked the fire and building collapse.
A video posted on the New York Post website showed flames and plumes of black smoke outside a building as police officers urged people to move away from the site.
Mayor Eric Adams was due to hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m local time (19:45 GMT).
Earlier this month 17 people died when a Bronx fire started by a malfunctioning space heater spread smoke through a low-income building. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Howard Goller)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet