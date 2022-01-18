A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-332 jet (Tail number N172DZ) takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 July 2020 (reissued 14 January 2021). Delta Airlines on 14 January 2021 released their 2020 results saying their December quarter 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss stood at 1.1 billion USD and loss per share of 1.19 USD on total revenue of 4.0 billion USD, while December quarter 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss of 2.1 billion USD and adjusted loss per share of 2.53 USD on adjusted operating revenue of 3.5 billion USD. Full year 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss stood at 15.6 billion USD and loss per share of 19.49 USD on total revenue of 17.1 billion USD. Full year 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss was 9.0 billion and adjusted loss per share of 10.76 USD on adjusted operating revenue of 15.9 billion USD. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The move is “due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the U.S.”, the company said. It said the destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Emirates flights to New York’s JFK, Los Angeles International Airport and Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport will continue to operate as usual, the company added.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” the carrier said.

The White House said earlier on Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on 5G deployment that protects air safety while minimizing disruption to air travel. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Moataz Mohamed; editing by Grant McCool)