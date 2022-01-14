Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 02 of 2022

A cow uses a brush at an organic dairy farm in Elgin, Quebec, Canada, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Jan 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

A disguised cuy is seen in the Festival del Cuy as part of the Negros y Blancos carnival on January 7, 2022 in La Laguna, Nariño, Colombia. This UNESCO-recognized carnival takes place every January in the Southern Andean city of Pasto. The Carnival of “Blancos y Negros” has its origins in a mix of Amazonian, Andean and Pacific cultural expressions. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
An undated handout photo made available by the Rewilding Foundation shows an anteater rescued at the Corrientes Biological Station, in the Argentine province of Corrientes, Argentina (issued 13 January 2022). Reverse the extinction of species and environmental degradation and thus favor the well-being of the people who live around these rehabilitated ecosystems. EPA-EFE/Rewilding Foundation
Canon Cravens rides High Brow Cat during PBR Unleash The Beast at Madison Square Garden on January 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
An Indian devotee performs yoga as he takes a holy dip at Sagar Island during the second day of the annual fair amid the Covid crisis, 130km south of Kolkata, Eastern India, 14 January 2022. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Vicki Van Hout performs atop a 2.7-tonne iceberg suspended above Sydney Harbour during the opening show of the Sydney Festival production Thaw, in Sydney, Australia, 14 January 2022. EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE
Vicki Van Hout performs atop a 2.7-tonne iceberg, in Sydney, Australia, 14 January 2022. EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE
Eric Loughran of Team United States takes a qualifying run for the Men’s Aerials during the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on January 12, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Firefighters try to extinguish a veld fire in Heuningklip on January 10, 2022 in Kleinmond, South Africa. The Overstrand Municipality reported that about 3700 acres of land has been destroyed with one house burned down. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
People watch a veld fire in Heuningklip on January 10, 2022 in Kleinmond, South Africa. The Overstrand Municipality reported that about 3700 acres of land has been destroyed with one house burned down. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
King Khoisan SA is arrested by South African Police Service (SAPS) for dagga possession on January 12, 2022 in Pretoria, South Arica. King Khoisan and his family have been living on the lawn of the Union Building for over 3 years demanding land ownership, being recognized as the first nation, and official recognition of their language. SAPS with other law enforcement agencies conducted an early morning raid on their camps and pulled out several dagga plants. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
King Khoisan SA is arrested by South African Police Service (SAPS) for dagga possession on January 12, 2022 in Pretoria, South Arica. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Rio das Velhas River is full near the bridge on January 10, 2022 in Lagoa Santa, Brazil. In the state of Minas Gerais, 138 cities are in an emergency situation and a maximum alert was issued due to the risk of the Carioca dam in Para de Minas bursting as a result of intense rains. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
Aerial view of Cars and rubble after the Rio das Velhas overflow on January 12, 2022 in Honorio Bicalho, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
A wild crow flies under the moon that rises above the lake of Titan park in Bucharest, Romania, 13 January 2022. Due to the low temperatures of the last few days, the moon could be easily observed in a city that is quite polluted. Bucharest is, in terms of air quality, the second most polluted European capital, after Warsaw, according to a report by the European Environment Agency for 2021 EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Costumed people, so-called ‘Kukeri’ mask dancers, perform a traditional dance during carnival celebrations in the village of Drugan, Bulgaria, 13 January 2022. The tradition of the Kukeri (singular: kuker) dancers performing to ward off evil spirits goes back to ritual games in ancient Thracians times held in honor of god Dionysus – known as a god of wine and ecstasy. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
A worker dries noodles at Marga Mulja factory on January 12, 2022 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Longevity white noodles are a popular dish that is traditionally served in Chinese New Year feasts in Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
A view of the Betty White mural “Be More Like Betty” on Melrose Avenue on January 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
A young girl is given a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 by a health worker at a private testing site on January 13, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Street on January 13, 2022 in London, England. Government Ministers have offered their support to the Prime Minister after he apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Minister of State for Europe Christopher Heaton-Harris (L) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis (R) react as European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic slips on an icy step ahead of a meeting at Chevening House on January 13, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

