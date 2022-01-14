A spokesperson for the central bank didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In a separate judgment, the court upheld the Banco de Mocambique’s finding that the South African lender was operating a payment system based outside the country without central bank approval.
The Banco de Mocambique last year temporarily suspended Standard Bank from currency trading in the country for suspected foreign-exchange manipulation, before fining the lender and its management.
