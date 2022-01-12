Global gross domestic product will probably increase 4.1% this year, less than a 4.3% forecast in June, the Washington-based development organization said in its semi-annual Global Economic Prospects report Tuesday. By 2023, annual output is expected to remain below the pre-pandemic trend in all regions with emerging-market and developing economies, while in advanced economies, the gap is estimated to close, it said.

“There is there a serious slowdown underway,” Ayhan Kose, the chief economist of the Prospects Group at the institution, said in an interview. The global economy “is basically on two different flight paths: Advanced economies are flying high; emerging-market, developing economies are somewhat flying low and lagging behind.”

The global outlook is clouded by what World Bank Group President David Malpass termed “exceptional uncertainty.” Downside risks include renewed Covid-19 outbreaks, the possibility of de-anchored inflation expectations, and financial stress in a context of record-high debt levels, the bank said. In emerging markets with limited policy space to provide support, the risks heighten chances of a hard landing for their economies, it said.

Speaking with reporters, Malpass underlined the importance of debt relief for developing countries via the Common Framework established by the Group of 20 largest economies, including full participation by China.

Malpass said that he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the initiative is at a turning point that will see more useful restructurings. The framework has been plagued by delays and lack of interest from debtor countries since it began in November 2020.

The poorest countries — those eligible for assistance under the bank’s International Development Association — owe about $35 billion in debt service this year to official bilateral and private creditors, with more than 40% owed to China, Malpass said. Making those payments would leave the countries with fewer resources to address challenges including the pandemic, foot shortages and malnutrition, Malpass said.

In advanced economies, high vaccination rates and sizable fiscal support have helped cushion some of the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic. In contrast, the pace of recovery for emerging nations has been further damped by waning policy support and a tightening of financing conditions.

