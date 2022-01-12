Toxic workplace culture was defined by abusive leadership, a cutthroat environment, or discrimination and harassment, Sull said.

Low-wage industries, such as leisure and hospitality, are seeing some of the highest turnover rates, as are high-burnout sectors, like health care and education. The lowest earners have also seen the biggest wage gains in the last 12 months, leading economists to believe that many people are leaving their jobs for better paying ones.

Job insecurity, failure to recognize employee performance, and a poor response to Covid-19 were also predictors of high quit rates, the CultureX survey found.

Tesla Inc. and Netflix Inc. showed higher attrition rates than other companies within their industries, which may be due in part to the competitive nature of those workplaces. “The goals are very ambitious, [and there are] long hours, a lot of pressure,” Sull said. “That pace may be harder for people to sustain over the long term.”