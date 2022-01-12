Newsdeck

Olympic uniforms made with slave labour

Olympics Officials May Be Wearing Outfits Made with Forced Labor, Democrats Say

Protestors from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China stick photos of Uyghur muslim prisoners in Xinjiang over the plaque of China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD
By Bloomberg
12 Jan 2022
0

(Bloomberg) -- Some U.S. lawmakers are concerned about the contracts that the International Olympic Committee signed with ANTA Group and Hengyuanxiang Group for uniform supplies. 

By Norah Mulinda

Word Count: 132
Both companies use cotton produced in the Xinjiang region, which has a large Uyghur Muslim population. The U.S. prohibits imports of goods from this area, because it believes they are made with forced labor.“There is a worrisome possibility that IOC personnel or others attending the 2022 Olympic Games will be wearing clothing contaminated by forced labor,” Democrats Jeff Merkley and James McGovern said in a letter to the IOC.

Chinese officials deny that forced labor is used in Xinjiang. Democrats urge the IOC to make public any assurances the panel has from the two companies that no forced labor would be used in production of their sportswear.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved