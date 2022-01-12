Following heavy rainfall, the Toronto Dam in Welkom, Free State, overflowed on 30 December 2021, inundating the nearby Sibanye-Stillwater mine’s evaporation pans. Consequently, a wall of the evaporation pans was breached, flooding adjacent farmland with possibly contaminated wastewater.

Accountability for this incident remains disputed, as it is unclear whether responsibility falls on the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, which should have better monitored overflow of the Toronto Dam, or the mine, which should have better maintained the embankments to the pan.

“The [Sibanye-Stillwater] mine is busy investigating the issue, but we do not know who is responsible,” said James Wellsted, senior vice-president of investor relations at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

Wellsted said that after heavy rain in December, the Toronto Dam, which serves as a stormwater control facility for the western section of Welkom, overflowed, despite a previous warning by the Sibanye-Stillwater mine to the municipality.

The water reached two of the mine’s three evaporation pans, named Wolwepan One, and Wolwepan Two. The pan wall breach at Wolwepan One flowed into Wolwepan Two, and subsequently on to adjacent farmland.

The three evaporation pans have been decommissioned since 2010.

After the decommissioning, the Matjhabeng municipality and Gold Fields, a gold mine which had occupied the same premises as the Sibanye-Stillwater mine, reached an agreement that the municipality can use the pans as an overflow contingency should the Toronto Dam exceed full capacity. The stipulation was, however, that no sewage should be pumped into the pans, said Wellsted.

“The municipality is responsible for maintenance and management of the Toronto Dam – which is situated on municipal land – and specifically maintenance of the trenches and canals leading to Sibanye-Stillwater’s evaporation pans,” Wellsted elaborated.

Leading up to an unusually wet holiday season, the Matjhabeng municipality had not responded to the mine’s requests to address the overflow risk, most recently at the Sandvet forum with local stakeholders including the Matjhabeng municipality and the Department of Water Affairs in September 2021, Wellsted said.

“The mine is currently fixing the pan wall,” he said, adding that the overflow may have been exacerbated by municipal sewage.

Igor Scheurkogel, a Matjhabeng municipal council member, said: “There is only a council sitting in two weeks where the dam overflow will hopefully be discussed.

“I … cannot say for certain that there was waste and sewage water discharged in the dam, but I know for a fact the [Matjhabeng] municipality discharges waste and sewage water all over Welkom, so this option cannot be ruled out.”

The Sibanye-Stillwater mine says the risk of contamination should be low, as a site survey was conducted at the pans, which stated that there was a minimal possibility of pollution. However, because of the allegations that sewage water was pumped into the Toronto Dam, and the farmer’s proposition that the water does seem to be contaminated, the mine’s position can change, Wellsted stated.

“Stakeholders, including impacted farmers, the local municipality, Sibanye-Stillwater representatives and the Department of Water and Sanitation have been on site to assess the extent of the potential pollution [in the water], with results at the end of the week.”

Additional water and soil samples will be collected once the water levels subside to determine any physical damage and contamination of surrounding agricultural lands, and to determine the soil quality after the overflow.

The Matjhabeng Local Municipality did not respond to requests for comment. DM/BM