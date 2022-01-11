The fast-growing truckmaker, which in November completed the year’s biggest initial public offering, has hit a rough stretch recently, saying in December that it would fall “a few hundred vehicles short” of its goal to build 1,200 units for the year. Last week, the shares fell after Amazon.com Inc., a major investor and customer, said it would buy electric delivery vans from Stellantis NV.
Rivian said in a regulatory filing Monday that it produced 1,015 vehicles last year and delivered 920.
The stock fell 5.3% to $77.16 a share at 5:40 p.m. in New York after-hours trading, below its IPO price of $78. Through Monday’s close, Rivian’s shares had already fallen 21% this year.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the Copes departure.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet