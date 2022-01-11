On top of the local residents that are leaving amid China’s tightening grip on the city, expatriates are also making an exit from the Asian financial hub. Hong Kong’s aggressive virus strategy including a 21-day quarantine for arrivals is increasingly prompting expatriates to consider relocating elsewhere.

UBS’s bearish view on Hong Kong property is shared by Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which predict home prices to drop by as much as 10% and 2% respectively. JPMorgan Chase & Co., however, expects home values to climb as much as 10%, citing strong housing demand and minimal impacts from rising interest rates.