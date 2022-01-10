Welcoming winter and all of its wonder Join us for a hot chocolate in MO Lounge and savor the first snow of the season! Link in Bio #LuxuryInTheSky #Imafan #MandarinOrientalNewYork #NYC #nycwinter pic.twitter.com/757u7bcRAB — Mandarin Oriental NY (@MO_NEWYORK) January 7, 2022

The deal follows Reliance’s purchase of Stoke Park Ltd., which owns and manages a hotel, and sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for $79 million in April as the firm controlled by the Asia’s richest man extends its streak of acquisitions to pare dependence on profits from its traditional oil-refining business.

“This acquisition will add to the consumer and hospitality footprint of the group,” Reliance said in a statement. Along with Stoke Park, the company also has investments in Indian hotel operator EIH Ltd. and is developing a state-of-the-art convention center, hotel and managed residences in Mumbai’s key business district.

Earlier this week, the company bought a 25.8% stake in Bangalore-based delivery company Dunzo for $200 million in a move to boost its retail portfolio in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.