The deal follows Reliance’s purchase of Stoke Park Ltd., which owns and manages a hotel, and sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for $79 million in April as the firm controlled by the Asia’s richest man extends its streak of acquisitions to pare dependence on profits from its traditional oil-refining business.
“This acquisition will add to the consumer and hospitality footprint of the group,” Reliance said in a statement. Along with Stoke Park, the company also has investments in Indian hotel operator EIH Ltd. and is developing a state-of-the-art convention center, hotel and managed residences in Mumbai’s key business district.
Earlier this week, the company bought a 25.8% stake in Bangalore-based delivery company Dunzo for $200 million in a move to boost its retail portfolio in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.
