Brazil rock collapse

Death toll from Brazil waterfall rock face collapse rises to 10

epa09674492 A handout photo made available by the Minas Gerais State Fire Department that shows the search and rescue work for victims of an accident in Lake Furnas, a tourist spot in the municipality of Capitolio in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, 08 January 2022. At least five people died and 20 are missing when a huge rocky wall of a canyon fell earlier on the same day on some tourist boats in a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which has suffered a heavy rainstorm in recent days. EPA-EFE/Minas Gerais State Fire Department / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
By Reuters
09 Jan 2022
BRASILIA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ten people died in the dramatic collapse of a canyon rock face on top of motor boats visiting a waterfall in southeastern Brazil, rescuers said on Sunday.

 

A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall on Saturday and came crashing down, crushing one of the leisure boats at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state. Shocking video images circulated on social media.

Firemen and divers recovered three more bodies from the lake on Sunday, raising the death toll to 10 in the disaster that injured some 30 tourists hit by falling rocks and a huge wave of water caused when the column of rock crashed into the lake.

The region has been under heavy rainfall for two weeks, which could have loosened the rock face. On Saturday, a dike overflowed at an iron ore mine 300 kilometers to the east, cutting off a major federal highway. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

