“Any further military incursion into Ukraine would bring massive consequences, including coordinated sanctions to impose a severe cost on Russia’s interests and economy,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament.
“The UK is working with our partners on these sanctions, including high impact measures targeting the Russian financial sector and individuals.”
Truss said she would visit Kyiv later this month and that the situation was reaching a crucial moment with only one way forward: for Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from the brink.
Britain, Truss said, was opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
“Europe must reduce its dependence on Russian gas,” Truss said. “Britain remains opposed to Nord Stream 2 and I’m working with allies and partners to highlight the strategic risks of this project.”
(Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout)
