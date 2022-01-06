epaselect epa09667942 European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (C) visits the 'Stanitsa Luganskaya' border crossing between Ukraine and territory controlled by pro-Russian militants in the Luhansk area, Ukraine, 05 January 2022. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visit the war zone in Eastern Ukraine amid increasing Russian military power on the Ukraine-Russian border. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

“Any further military incursion into Ukraine would bring massive consequences, including coordinated sanctions to impose a severe cost on Russia’s interests and economy,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament.

“The UK is working with our partners on these sanctions, including high impact measures targeting the Russian financial sector and individuals.”

Truss said she would visit Kyiv later this month and that the situation was reaching a crucial moment with only one way forward: for Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from the brink.

Britain, Truss said, was opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

“Europe must reduce its dependence on Russian gas,” Truss said. “Britain remains opposed to Nord Stream 2 and I’m working with allies and partners to highlight the strategic risks of this project.”

