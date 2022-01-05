Bitcoin traded around $46,000 on Tuesday in New York, after climbing about 60% last year. The largest digital asset by market value hit a record of almost $69,000 in November. It has surged more than 4,700% since 2016.

Although the Bitcoin network’s consumption of real resources may be an obstacle to institutional adoption, that won’t stop the demand for the asset, the note said.

Bitcoin has long been referred to as digital gold. And the criticisms levied at gold tend to apply to Bitcoin as well: It pays no interest or dividends, and it doesn’t imitate the performance of more traditional assets. Advocates say Bitcoin, like gold, serves as protection against the systemic abuse of fiat currencies.