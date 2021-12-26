Maverick Citizen

DESMOND MPILO TUTU (7 October 1931 – 26 December 2021)

In photos: From the pavements of resistance to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship

The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu waves after receiving the 2013 Templeton Prize at the Guildhall in central London on May 21, 2013. (Photo: Photo: REUTERS / Paul Hackett)
By Daily Maverick
26 Dec 2021
One of the most photographed individuals in the world, Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a joy to photograph, always making time to joke with journalists and photographers. We pay tribute to him in a collection of images, as the country wakes up to the sad news that our beloved ‘Arch' has passed away.

Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu attends a media briefing on July 22, 2010 in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu announced that he intends to bow out of public life, scaling down his commitments after his 79th birthday in October. (Photo: Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Archbishop Desmond Tutu waving to his congregation and supporters on 20 August 1996 in Cape Town, Western Cape.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu in tears at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times)
Archbishop Desmond Tutu kisses Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on the head as he is held by his mother, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)
covid-19
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu visits the Brooklyn Hospital Centre in Cape Town on 17 May 2021 for his Covid-19 vaccination under South Africa’s Phase 2 roll-out for citizens aged over 60. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (left) and Dr Kenneth Kaunda in Johannesburg on Friday, 16 April 2004. (Photo: EPA / EPA)
Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa (left) and Kenneth Kaunda (centre) of Zambia share a light moment with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in the Oslo City Hall, Friday 27 August 2004. (Photo: EPA / Lise Aserud)
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, chairman of the TRC, shakes the hand of President FW de Klerk at the TRC hearings at the Good Hope Centre, Cape Town in 1997. (Photo: Gallo Images / Oryx Media Archive)
South African activist and Nobel Peace Prize and Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu gives a press conference on September 7, 1989 in Cape Town, condemning police action in anti-election protests the day before and calling for resignation of the government. (Photo by WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP)

 

African Elders headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu (right) and the wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, Graça Machel (left) speak after a meeting with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum, Sudan, 1 October 2007. (Photo: EPA / Phillip Dhill)
Archbishop Desmond Tutu addresses a crowd during a remembrance ceremony for the late Nelson Mandela held at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 9 December 2013. (Photo: EPA / Ian Langsdon)
A photo dated 14 May 2004 of the delegation from South Africa (left to right) Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former presidents Frederik Willem de Klerk, Nelson Mandela and President Thabo Mbeki (right) with Fifa President Joseph Blatter (second right) in front of the Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, where the delegation presented its bid as host nation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: EPA / Eddy Risch)
Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama speaks to Archbishop Desmond Tutu during a visit the Concert Noble Building on 1 June 2006 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: Mark Renders / Getty Images)
Former South African president Nelson Mandela (left) is helped to his feet by his wife Graça (unseen left) Archbishop Desmond Tutu (right) and former US president Jimmy Carter (centre) after the launch of The Elders, in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 18 July 2007. (Photo: Greg Marinovich / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
South African Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu receives a ballot paper from Independent Electoral Commission officers before casting his ballot in the general elections in Milnerton, Cape Town, on 7 May 2014. (Photo: EPA / Nic Bothma)
Britain’s Prince Charles (right) jokes with Nobel laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu (left) during a service at St George’s Cathedral as the royals wrap up their South African tour in Cape Town, South Africa, 6 November 2011. (Photo: EPA / Henk Kruger / Pool)
Then US President Barack Obama awards Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on 12 August 2009. (Photo: EPA / Shawn Thew)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu gestures while speaking during the closing session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, 1 February 2009. (Photo: EPA / Alessandro Della Bella)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu shows an Aids shirt while delivering his speech during the 61st World Health Organization annual assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on 20 May 2008. (Photo: EPA / Salvatore Di Nolfi)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu with musician Bono on October 6, 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa, during the launch of the book Tutu: The Authorised Portrait as part of his 80th birthday festivities at the St George’s Cathedral. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lulama Zenzile)
Nelson Mandela with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in April 2004. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times)
23 June 1976: Dean Desmond Tutu, day of prayer for the riots. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rand Daily Mail / Vikki Pereira)
January 23, 1986: Desmond Tutu. (Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Robert Tshabalala)
23 June 2010: Archbishop Desmond Tutu visits Darling to view the town’s new swimming pool and bless its Health, Sport and Education Centre. Evita Bezuidenhout accompanied him. The Archbishop is patron of the Darling Pool Project and the Darling Trust that was established in August 2003 by Tannie Evita’s alter ego, the actor, Pieter-Dirk Uys. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
20 May 1998: Archbishop Desmond Tutu rejoices after receiving the Freedom of the City, surrounded by photographers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
1996: Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), at the first TRC hearing in East London. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu holds his hands as he speaks at Nova Southeastern University’s Don Taft University Center Arena on February 26, 2010 in Davie, Florida. The Nobel Peace Laureate and human rights activist was a guest speaker during the college’s Distinguished Speakers Series. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, his wife Leah and sister Gloria Radebe at his 90th birthday Eucharist service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on 7 October 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his 90th birthday Eucharist service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
A wall mural depicting Archbishop Desmond Tutu is restored by the artist Brian Rolfe on his birthday on October 07, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The mural was defaced by a racist slur written underneath the left eye of the painting. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
25 September 2006. The 75th birthday party of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was held at the house of the British High Commissioner Paul Boateng. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and FW de Klerk in conversation. (Photo: Gallo Images)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a wonderful activist for people living with HIV. (Photo: TAC)
12 February 1995: Archbishop Desmond Tutu portrait. (Photo by Gallo Images via Getty Images/Sunday Times)
Nobel laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (centre) is helped by his daughter Reverend Mpho Tutu (right) as he leaves after a televised address to the nation regarding the late South African president Nelson Mandela in Cape Town, South Africa, 6 December 2013. (Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA)
Nobel peace laureate and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses the opening session of the South African Council of Churches Triennial National Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 16 July 2007.  (Photo: EPA/JON HRUSA)
A file picture dated 30 July 2010 shows Nobel laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu from South Africa gesturing in Cape Town, South Africa, 30 July 2010. Tutu has been hospitalised to treat a ‘persistent infection’, his foundation said on 24 April 2013. 
South African Nobel laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu gestures during a ceremony of certificate delivery to the Portuguese youngsters that participated in the Ubuntu Academy, held at Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation at Lisbon, Portugal, 25 June 2012. (Photo: EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM)
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tibetan Buddhist Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India, on 10 February 2012. (Photo: EPA/STR)
Archbishop Desmond Tutu addresses a crowd during a remembrance ceremony for the late Nelson Mandela held at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 9 December 2013. (Photo: EPA/IAN LANGSDON)
A file photo dated 02 February 2016 shows Nobel Peace laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu during the unveiling of a technology-driven education program known as DigiTruck at the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA)
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is pictured during the Cape Peninsula University of Technology graduation ceremony in Bellville on March 30, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
