2021: The angry planet, in pictures

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of residents were evacuated from the Greek island of Evia by boat after wildfires hit Greeces second biggest island. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Dec 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this year.

A man comforts his wife as a wildfire approaches their house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Thousands of residents were evacuated from the Greek island of Evia by boat after wildfires hit Greece’s second-biggest island. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A local drives away from a wildfire approaching the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Local residents monitor the progress of wildfire in Gouves village, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People walk on the beach during wildfires as thick smoke covers the whole area in Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.  Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man takes a picture of a building peeking through the heavy fog and air pollution that cover Skopje valley, in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, on 24 January 2021. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
A man wades through floodwater along the swollen banks of the Seine river, submerged in floodwater in Paris, France, 05 February 2021. Heavy rainfall has caused the Seine river to rise over four meters above its usual level, causing the riverbanks to be flooded in certain areas of the French capital. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A general view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India, 09 February 2021. At least 72 people died after part of the Nanda Devi glacier fell into the river, triggering a flood that burst open a dam in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Indonesian national police wade through floodwater as they rescue residents in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 February 2021. At least 21 areas flooded following heavy rains, during which thousands of homes were damaged in the capital, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono
A house in a former farming area which until 2008 was completely surrounded by rice fields and is now inundated with 1-1.5 meters of seawater on May 28, 2021 in Pekalongan, Java, Indonesia. The Central Java city has been experiencing rapid subsidence leading to northern parts of the city to sink at such a rate that by 2035, as much as 90 percent of the city could be inundated with seawater. Although the government has built parts of a seawall to mitigate, the continued overreliance on groundwater for agriculture and industry, and climate changes leading to more frequent flood events are making a solution to this slow-motion crisis more immediately urgent. (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)
A giant sand artwork adorns New Brighton Beach to highlight global warming and the forthcoming Cop26 global climate conference on May 31, 2021 in Wirral, Merseyside.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Some of the 26 ice sculptures of children installed on New Brighton Beach begin to melt as ice statues of children were installed as part of a giant sand artwork on New Brighton Beach to highlight global warming and the Cop26 global climate conference on May 31, 2021 in Wirral, Merseyside.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A person looks at the white ring of mineralized stone indicating the drop in water levels near the Hoover Dam at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Nevada, USA, 19 June 2021. Lake Mead, the United States’ largest reservoir, which was formed by the construction of the Hoover Dam along the Colorado River east of Las Vegas, Nevada on the Nevada/Arizona border, is at the lowest levels ever recorded since being built as a result of drought, high temperatures and water usage. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
An aerial photo made with a drone shows, children swimming in the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Darica district of Kocaeli, Turkey, 11 June 2021. Because of global heating, a blanket of mucus-like substances in the Marmara Sea increasing day by day threatens the fishing industry and the environment. According to the media reports, sea snot, which is formed as a result of the proliferation of microalgae called phytoplankton in the sea, has descended 30 meters from the surface in some regions on the Marmara Sea. The biggest reason for this is that the water temperature in the Marmara Sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years.   EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Mudflats are visible at the Parana Viejo during low water levels in Rosario, Argentina, on Thursday, June 24, 2021.  Photographer: Sebastian Lopez Brach/Bloomberg via Getty Images
In an aerial view, houseboats sit in the Bidwell Canyon Marina parking lot at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. As water levels continue to fall at Lake Oroville, officials are flagging houseboats that are anchored on the lake for removal to avoid being stuck or damaged. Lake Oroville is currently at 38 percent of normal capacity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The tall bleached “bathtub ring” is visible on the rocky banks of Lake Powell at Reflection Canyon on June 24, 2021 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below-average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Residents at a cooling center during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Photographer: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A swimmer dives into the Willamette River from a dock at Sellwood Riverfront Park during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on Monday, June 28, 2021. The rare and powerful heatwave that shattered records across the U.S. Northwest was taking a bruising toll on the region’s infrastructure, buckling highways, hobbling public transit and triggering rolling power outages. Photographer: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A person lays on the street near Times Square during a heatwave in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Temperatures in New York and the Northeast soared in June, while the heatwave in the western U.S. and Canada caused blackouts and several deaths. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Filipino teen wades along the Pasig River in Manila, Philippines, 15 June 2021. According to a report published in the Science Advances journal, rivers in the Philippines contribute tons of plastic waste which are funneled through Manila Bay to the world’s oceans annually. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A collapsed house after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Altenahr, Germany, 19 July 2021. Large parts of western Germany and central Europe were hit by flash floods in the night of 14 to 15 July, following days of continuous rain that destroyed buildings and swept away cars.  EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A flooded graveyard in Erftstadt, Germany, 17 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to Wednesday, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
Wrecked cars and trucks are flooded on the B265 federal highway in Erftstadt, Germany, 17 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to Wednesday, resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
An aerial view taken with a drone shows a cemetery after flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, 16 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Aerial view along the Maas river on July 16th, 2021 in Limburg, Netherlands. on July 16, 2021 in Roermond, Netherlands. The flooding has been caused by unusually heavy rain in the hilly parts of Germany and the Ardennes region in Belgium. (Photo by Cris Toala Olivares/Getty Images)
A view of damaged cars in Pepinster, Belgium, 24 July 2021. Heavy rains caused widespread damage and flooding in parts of Belgium and across central Europe on the night of 14/15 July. Dozens have died and many remain unaccounted for. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
People fetching their belongings from their flooded homes at COVID-19 an informal Settlement in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein on July 01, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that heavy rains and floods have battered some parts of the Western Cape and informal settlements in the area have been adversely impacted. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A helicopter pours water onto the forest fire originated in Girona, Spain, 22 July 2021. The fire has so far burnt around 20 hectares with no residential areas affected. EPA-EFE/DAVID BORRAT
A firefighter monitors a fire as multiple structures burn in the Indian Falls neighborhood during the Dixie Fire near Crescent Mills, California, U.S., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. At more than 221 square miles in size, the Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California. Photographer: David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the Istanbul Fire Department fight with the wildfire burning at the Cokertme village of Milas district of Mugla, Turkey, 02 August 2021.  EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Smoke rises above a farm and environmentally protected land while on fire near Sao Jose do Rio Pardo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Extreme weather is slamming crops across the globe, bringing with it the threat of further food inflation at a time costs are already hovering near the highest in a decade and hunger is on the rise. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Smoke rises above a farm and environmentally protected land while on fire near Sao Jose do Rio Pardo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.  Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A farmer checks on coffee plants destroyed by frost during extremely low temperatures near Caconde, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.  Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A view of a dried-up part of the Var riverbed due to low water level and recent hot temperatures in Carros, southern France, 11 August 2021. The south of France experienced dry weather and drought with record high temperatures. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A general view of a road surrounded by burned forests near Moshav Ramat Raziel in Jerusalem hills near Jerusalem, Israel, 19 August 2021. According to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service, over 6,000 acres of brushland and forest were burned in the huge wildfire that spread in Jerusalem hills. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
In this aerial view, Fargradalsfjall volcano spews molten lava on August 19, 2021 near Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland is feeling a strong impact from global warming. While the volcano, which erupted in March of this year, lies in the volcanic lowlands southwest of Reykjavik, other Icelandic volcanoes lie under the island’s large ice caps, such Eyjafjallajokull, which erupted in 2010. Since the 1990s 90% of Iceland’s glaciers have been retreating and projections for the future show a continued and strong retreat in size of its three ice caps. The reduction in mass and pressure from the melting ice caps is increasing the likelihood of further seismic and volcanic activity. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
People wade through water on August 31, 2021 in Barataria, Louisiana. Many shops, stores, and services are closed as power throughout New Orleans and its surrounding region is down. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29 in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A pedestrian walks at dusk as ice and icebergs float in Disko Bay on September 02, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. Greenland in 2021 is experiencing one of its biggest ice-melt years in recorded history.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Ice floats around boats in the port on September 02, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. Greenland in 2021 is experiencing one of its biggest ice-melt years in recorded history. Scientists studying the Greenland Ice Sheet observed rainfall on the highest point in Greenland for the first time ever this August. Researchers from Denmark estimated that in July of this year enough ice melted on the Greenland Ice Sheet to cover the entire state of Florida with two inches of water. The observations come on the heels of the recent United Nations report on global warming which stated that accelerating climate change is driving an increase in extreme weather events. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Icebergs which calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier float on September 04, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. 2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in recorded history.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, an iceberg that calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier floats in the Ilulissat Icefjord on September 04, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland. 2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in recorded history. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Icebergs that calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier (BACKGROUND) float in the Ilulissat Icefjord on September 05, 2021 in Ilulissat, Greenland.  (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, broken-off sections of ice from the retreating Russell Glacier rest in meltwater on September 08, 2021 near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants overnight in Sequoia National Forest on September 21, 2021 near California Hot Springs, California. As climate change and years of drought push wildfires to become bigger and hotter, many of the world’s biggest and oldest trees, the ancient sequoias, have been killed.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near The Trail of 100 Giants overnight in Sequoia National Forest on September 21, 2021 near California Hot Springs, California.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A firefighting helicopter flies as smoke from the Alisal Fire shrouds the sun on October 13, 2021 near Goleta, California. Pushed by high winds, the Alisal Fire grew to 6,000 acres overnight, shutting down the much-traveled 101 Freeway along the Pacific Coast. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A firefighting jet drops fire retardant as the Alisal Fire burns on October 13, 2021 near Goleta, California. Pushed by high winds, the Alisal Fire grew to 6,000 acres overnight, shutting down the much-traveled 101 Freeway along the Pacific Coast. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A hill scorched by the Alisal Fire casts an orange glow under the stars in the canyons near Goleta, east of Santa Barbara, California, USA, 13 October 2021. According to the latest reports, the Windy Fire is 13,400 acres with five percent containment. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Nicasio Reservoir during a drought in Nicasio, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.  Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A cracked lake bed at Nicasio Reservoir during a drought in Nicasio, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Vapour rises from a chimney at the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Tutuka coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.  Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Smoke coming from a cooling tower at Uniper SE’s coal-fired power station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, U.K., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The recent drop in prices for coal and U.S. gas, as well as limited interest for LNG cargoes from some buyers in Asia, opened the way for added supply into Europe. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Badshahi Mosque is shrouded in smog in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The city of more than 11 million people in Punjab province near the border with India consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A woman looks for coins and usable items on the bed of the Yamuna River as the city is engulfed in a thick layer of smog in New Delhi, India, 02 December 2021. Delhi recorded its worst November air quality since 2015. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA 
In this aerial view, the bodies of six giraffes lie on the outskirts of Eyrib village in Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy on December 10, 2021 in Wajir County, Kenya. The giraffes, weak from lack of food and water, died after they got stuck in mud as they tried to drink from a nearly dried-up reservoir nearby. They were moved to this location to prevent contamination of the reservoir water. A prolonged drought in the country’s north east has created food and water shortages, pushing pastoralist communities and their livestock to the brink. The area has received less than a third of normal rainfall since September. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images) DM/ ML
