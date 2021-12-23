Not many people can claim to have started their careers like Pearl Pillay. On the day Pillay met the directors of Youth Lab in 2014, she was expelled from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) for her role in a disruptive pro-Palestine protest. As a result, she was promptly hired as the organisation’s first intern.

This is how her arrival is recalled by Tessa Dooms, then managing director of Youth Lab, a non-profit organisation (NPO) that is 100% owned by young, black women.

“From that point already, I knew that Pearl had a deep commitment to social justice,” said Dooms. “She understood that her own position in society may not have been the best, but that it wasn’t only about her as an individual… [it was] that she had to seek justice for all people who are marginalised and disadvantaged.”

Although Pillay returned to Wits to complete her master’s degree in political science, she continued to work at Youth Lab throughout her studies. In 2019, she took over as managing director.

Youth (Lab) development

Youth Lab was a very different organisation when Pillay started there, with a strong orientation around policy work. “I came in with a little bit of an activist background … and so after I joined, we started making the transition into being an organisation that focused a lot more on community-related work,” said Pillay.

As a policy think-tank, Youth Lab was involved in creating the previous National Youth Policy and later drew attention to the failures of the current youth policy, according to Pillay. This was a significant accomplishment for a small organisation that doesn’t “play politics”, she said.

The NPO also runs programmes that provide active support for the younger generation, such as a programme to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health. “We’ve run that programme three times since the beginning of last year,” she said. “It’s made such a huge difference in young people’s lives because it gave them an opportunity to take care of their own mental health.”

Pillay’s skills as an organiser and mobiliser have resulted in her developing many of the organisational processes and systems at Youth Lab, according to Dooms.

“She’s not just somebody who talks a big game – she is somebody who can follow through with her actions,” said Dooms. “I’ve seen that in working with her through the years. Pearl gets things done.”

Proactive support

The value of such a proactive figure in youth development is glaringly apparent against South Africa’s current social backdrop. The youth unemployment rate currently stands at 66.5% for those aged 15 to 24 years and 43.8% for those aged 25 to 34 years, according to Statistics South Africa, and demonstrates the need for strong representatives among the country’s young citizens.

“[Youth Lab’s] role is really to spotlight and amplify the work and the voices of young people around the country, and show that what we actually need is support,” said Pillay. By providing a platform to showcase the immense capacity of youth in South Africa, Youth Lab intends to demonstrate that “young people care about issues”, whether related to land, the economy, education or elections, said Pillay.

The key role that Pillay has played in youth development was acknowledged when she was appointed to the new board of the National Youth Development Agency.

It was also announced this week that Pillay has been appointed for a five-year term as a member of the high-level National Planning Commission, which focuses on the country’s long-term development issues.

“For me, it’s about … making it known and making it seen that there actually is space for all of us,” she said.

Daily Maverick readers voted Pillay the winner in DM168’s youth champ poll. In Dooms’ words, “the young people of South Africa have a champion in Pearl”. DM168

FIRST RUNNER-UP: SHUDUFHADZO MUSIDA

“I stand here as an advocate for educational and economic empowerment of women and children and mental health awareness – honoured to be an ambassador of this beautiful nation.”

These were the words of Shudufhadzo Musida in her Miss South Africa 2020 acceptance speech. Musida went on to say that she would use her platform to bring more awareness of mental health, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas.

Over the past year, Musida (25) has used her platform to start conversations around mental health. In February 2021, she launched her online mental health initiative, #MindfulMondays, in partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group. During sessions, various experts spoke on a range of mental health topics.

Musida has authored a book, Shudu Finds her Magic, which deals with themes of bullying and friendship, as experienced in her own life. The book, published in six languages, teaches kids how to cope with bullying.

Musida has created positive change and demonstrated the power that the platform can hold. She has repeatedly tackled difficult themes in the name of progress. DM168

SECOND RUNNER-UP: LEBOHANG MASANGO

Not everyone can be an anthropologist, author and poet, but Lebohang Masango has managed to balance these roles naturally. All three involve reading and writing – pursuits that she loves. “My mission as an anthropologist informs my mission as a children’s book writer, which informs my mission as a poet,” said Masango, who holds a master’s degree in social anthropology from the University of the Witwatersrand.

In studying anthropology, Masango came to acknowledge and respect that not all knowledge can be attained through the university or schooling system.

“Knowledge is created by sitting among your people, soaking in their stories, and just knowing who you are and what your personal historical narrative is, as an individual, as a family, as a community, as a collective, as a society,” explained Masango.

This has informed her work as a writer of children’s stories, making her cognisant of inequalities and how she portrays characters.

“I understand the importance of ensuring that people can see themselves represented,” said Masango. “Hundreds of years from now, we want people to be able to look back at the kind of knowledge that was being produced around this time and see that we were people who cared to represent people well.” DM168

