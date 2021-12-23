Four South Africans are on this year’s international Blueprint for Free Speech awards, which recognise whistle-blowers’ courage to speak out and to expose injustice and wrongdoing. One of them is Babita Deokaran.

The UK-based charity works to uphold Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which asserts the right to freedom of opinion and expression for all people. Blueprint’s recognition of Deokaran’s contribution to exposing deep rot and corruption in the Gauteng Department of Health is the latest salute to the 53-year-old whose assassination on 23 August made her a household name. It also shook up the country to understand how corruption has become a cancer and thrives through a malignant web of people who willingly and knowingly play their role in order for looting and even killing to continue – so long as kickbacks keep coming.

Deokaran was acting chief financial officer at the Gauteng Department of Health. She was also a key witness in an ongoing Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the alleged corrupted procurement tenders of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the department, the province and throughout SA.

Deokaran had worked for the department for 15 years. Her colleagues said after her murder that she not only had the inside track on how dodgy deals are pushed through the various layers of administration by having people who are “cut in” to circumvent expected checks and balances, but that Deokaran, who had oversight powers and access to all financials, was also able to plot the money and paper trail that was on track to implicate the most senior officials and political appointees in the department.

The Gauteng provincial government is believed to have spent about R3-billion on PPE expenditure. Over the past months the SIU has found that government paid grossly inflated prices without question or justification; it also procured PPE that was substandard and therefore potentially unsafe and that some vendors who landed tenders had no history of being able to supply PPE – some didn’t even have business profiles or listings.

The damning findings of the SIU and media investigations have so far shown that even in a time of pandemic – one of the darkest moments for all humanity – there has been no pause in the pillaging of public money.

Days after Deokaran’s murder, six men were arrested for her killing. The six accused were back in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.

Deokaran’s killing stands also as a plangent call for the government to stop its lip service, and to make adequate provision to ensure better protection for whistle-blowers and their families, including ensuring that they are not compromised in being able to continue working and earning livelihoods.

Deokaran’s friends and family have set up the Babita Deokaran Memorial Page on Facebook. There are pinned letters of condolence from Parliament, ministers, and numerous foundations. There are also posts of those who miss her as a “sweet, amazing friend”; “a South African hero”; “the pillar of the family”. And on 30 November there were posts for a birthday Deokaran did not get to celebrate. Her heartbroken family member Renu Williams posted: “You are celebrating with angels today and it is something we will never come to terms with.” DM168

