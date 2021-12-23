Maverick Citizen

COVID-19

SA drug regulator approves Pfizer and J&J covid vaccine booster shots for all

South Africa’s health department will prioritise booster shots for immunocompromised adults and healthcare workers before teenagers get their first Covid-19 vaccines. (Photo: wxow.com/Wikipedia)
By Staff Reporter
23 Dec 2021
0

The Department of Health has announced details of the implementation of booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccines in use in the country.

All South Africans can now receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This approval is for the vaccination of people six months after the administration of the second dose (or in the case of immunocompromised people who receive an additional primary dose, after their third dose),” the department of health said in a statement.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) also  approved the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine for boosters of the single dose primary J&J schedule at least 2 months after primary vaccination.

On Thursday, the department announced the details of the implementation of booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccines in use in the country after receiving advice from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines for Covid-19.

From 24 December the National Vaccination Programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least two months prior (from 24th October 2021 or before) and from then on at least two months interval.

The recommended interval is after two months but preferably before six months from the primary dose, the department said.

From 28 December the National Vaccination Programme will provide Pfizer booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least six months since the second primary dose.

Booster doses are the same vaccine in the same dose administered to people who have had a primary vaccination series and are administered to allow the body to boost its immunity to the Covid-19 virus. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved