Covid-19

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 60: Francois Venter on all things Omicron

By Dennis Davis
15 Dec 2021
0

Judge Dennis Davis talks to Wits infectious diseases Professor Francois Venter about South Africa's 4th wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A must watch.

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved