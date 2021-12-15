World

The Outlaw Ocean Project

Horror on the high seas: New documentary reveals the risks faced by African migrants fleeing to Europe

Migrants rescued from a boat are brought aboard the Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, on 11 June 2021. (Photo: Ed Ou / The Outlaw Ocean Project)
By The Outlaw Ocean Project
15 Dec 2021
0

This documentary from The Outlaw Ocean Project reveals what it’s like to spend five weeks at sea, on a Doctors Without Borders ship, trying to rescue migrants fleeing across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy, just outside Libya’s deadly waters.

The film captures multiple rescues and the violent threats made by the Libyan Coast Guard. There is unique footage shot by the new IAI Heron drone the EU is operating over the Mediterranean, and we witness the chaos and tension aboard the packed vessel as it battles to find a friendly port willing to take the migrants. This year has seen much criticism directed at Libya for the brutal way in which it is handling the migrant crisis.

Director and Cinematographer: Ed Ou 

Editor: Will N Miller

Executive Producers: Ian Urbina/Raphaela Morais/The Outlaw Ocean Project

Music: William Fritch, The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, Soundstripe

Footage also provided by: Médecins Sans Frontières

Video by The Outlaw Ocean Project. Partially funded by the Pulitzer Center.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved