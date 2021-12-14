Business Maverick

International Finance

Musk Offloads More Tesla Shares as He Keeps Exercising Options

GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 03: Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
14 Dec 2021
1

Elon Musk is accelerating his disposal of Tesla Inc. shares after last month’s Twitter poll, as he exercises more options. 

The world’s richest person offloaded another 934,091 shares for about $906.5 million to cover taxes on the exercise of 2.1 million options, according to regulatory filings dated Monday. He’s already sold almost 12 million shares since he pledged on Twitter to get rid of 10% of his Tesla stake — which would amount to about 17 million shares without taking into account his exercisable options.
Tesla Sales

Musk said in September he would probably exercise a big chunk of options toward the end of the year and put a trading plan in place. The offloading of stock began after he asked his Twitter followers on Nov. 6 — a Saturday — whether he should cut his Tesla ownership. The overwhelming answer was “yes,” and he started his selling spree the following Monday.

He’s since got rid of $12.7 billion worth of stock — including exactly 934,091 shares in each of the last six sales — and exercised almost 15 million options.

Since then, Tesla’s stock has lost 21% from a peak on Nov. 4, trimming its gain this year to 37%.

Musk, who was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” has added almost $98 billion to his fortune in 2021 and is now worth $253.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 1

    • Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved