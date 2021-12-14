The proposals would add restrictions to the Digital Services Act, a measure advanced by the European Commission last year to regulate online content by requiring illegal posts to be taken down and make information about algorithms available to researchers.

The rules could go into effect as early as 2023, but face difficult negotiations in the start of next year with EU countries and the commission that could cause delays.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told the European Parliament in November that the Digital Services Act has the potential to become the “global gold standard” to hold giant internet companies accountable.

Monday’s proposal still needs to get sign-off from the full European Parliament in January, when it will likely face a push for a complete ban on targeted advertising. Then lawmakers will need to negotiate with the European Commission and EU countries, both of which proposed less stringent rules.