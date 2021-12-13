Newsdeck

New York vaccine mandates

U.S. Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to New York vaccine mandate

epa09500163 A person looks down at city streets while standing in the ?Levitation? space, which features a glass floor and is one of the rooms in the new Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, being called ?Air by Kenzo Digital?, in New York, New York, USA, 01 October 2021. The observation floors, which have 360 views of New York City from the top of the One Vanderbilt building, are designed as immersive art experiences designed by artist Kenzo Digital, and will open to the public on 21 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
By Reuters
13 Dec 2021
Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to its mandate that certain healthcare workers in the state be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Acting in two cases, the justices denied emergency requests for an injunction requiring the state to allow religious exemptions while litigation over the mandate’s legality continues in lower courts.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the injunction. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

