The figures also reduce the chance that more than 90 nations that banned travel to and from South Africa will lift the restrictions. PwC estimates the bans could cost the country as much as 6.5 billion rand ($407 million) in potential foreign revenue, placing pressure on growth in the fourth quarter.
Most of the infections with the variant have so far been in Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are located. It recorded 42% of the new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 16% and the Western Cape tallying 13%.
South Africa’s official death toll of over 90,000 and about 3.2 million cases make it the country hardest hit by the virus in Africa, although testing and accurate recording of the causes of fatalities is weak across much of the continent. A number of its neighbors, including Zimbabwe, are also in the grip of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and vaccine rollouts are slow.
Such poor reporting, we’d expect better considering the fact that more than half the tests were catch-up in data.
Not sure where the 60% positivity rate came from. Other sources have around 29%.
Read the NICD notes before making such wild claims.
I see this article is “by Bloomberg”. Please check what you publish before doing so, you are inadvertently assisting to spread false news.
The “record number of new cases” includes 19000 odd cases which are a result of delayed reporting. Thus “only” 18000 new cases in last 24 hrs. Please check and correct as we need to avoid kneejerk reactions from world leaders too busy lying about Christmas parties that were or were not.
The report relating to the latest test results is inaccurate if not false, and likely to cause panic and keep SA on every ‘red list’. Disturbing.
Agree with comments- disappointing that DM did not interrogate the data as they usually do and let this run unchecked. There were 19,000 cases and positivity is not 60%. Positivity rates now being further clouded since for antigen tests, only the positives are being reported which upwardly biases the estimates.
Surely, this article needs retraction or at least some qualification?
nonsense, report ignoring detail
You can do better, say sorry if more restrictions are applied and livelihood’s affected because of this
I can picture a beaming Sally on EWN , ” is it time to close down Liquor outlets, as record number of infections reported, lets go to our resident abolishment expert for their view “