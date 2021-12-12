Newsdeck

SA's Omicron-fueled Covid weekend

S. Africa Has 18,035 Daily Covid Cases Amid Omicron

Visitors queue for vaccines at the Discovery Ltd. mass Covid-19 vaccination site in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. South Africa's government is weighing the risks that a stricter lockdown might pose to the economy as it considers tightening restrictions to curb surging coronavirus infections, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
12 Dec 2021
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa recorded 18,035 daily coronavirus cases as a fourth wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant rips through the nation. (Corrects headline and lead to remove reference to record, corrects positivity rate in second paragraph and provincial breakdown in fifth.)

By Monique Vanek

The country also recorded 19,840 “retrospective” positive test results that hadn’t been included in earlier totals, the data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed in a statement on Sunday. Of the tests conducted on Sunday, 28.9% were positive.The continued high rate of infections comes as the nation’s economy contracted more than expected in the third quarter and the unemployment rate surged to a new high of 34.9%. That will make it difficult for President Cyril Ramaphosa to place the country on a stricter form of lockdown when his meets with his cabinet to discuss the issue.

The figures also reduce the chance that more than 90 nations that banned travel to and from South Africa will lift the restrictions. PwC estimates the bans could cost the country as much as 6.5 billion rand ($407 million) in potential foreign revenue, placing pressure on growth in the fourth quarter.

Most of the infections with the variant have so far been in Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are located. It recorded 42% of the new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 16% and the Western Cape tallying 13%.

South Africa’s official death toll of over 90,000 and about 3.2 million cases make it the country hardest hit by the virus in Africa, although testing and accurate recording of the causes of fatalities is weak across much of the continent. A number of its neighbors, including Zimbabwe, are also in the grip of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and vaccine rollouts are slow.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 9

  • I see this article is “by Bloomberg”. Please check what you publish before doing so, you are inadvertently assisting to spread false news.

  • The “record number of new cases” includes 19000 odd cases which are a result of delayed reporting. Thus “only” 18000 new cases in last 24 hrs. Please check and correct as we need to avoid kneejerk reactions from world leaders too busy lying about Christmas parties that were or were not.

  • The report relating to the latest test results is inaccurate if not false, and likely to cause panic and keep SA on every ‘red list’. Disturbing.

  • Agree with comments- disappointing that DM did not interrogate the data as they usually do and let this run unchecked. There were 19,000 cases and positivity is not 60%. Positivity rates now being further clouded since for antigen tests, only the positives are being reported which upwardly biases the estimates.

  • nonsense, report ignoring detail
    You can do better, say sorry if more restrictions are applied and livelihood’s affected because of this
    I can picture a beaming Sally on EWN , ” is it time to close down Liquor outlets, as record number of infections reported, lets go to our resident abolishment expert for their view “

