Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 49 of 2021

The Cajamarquilla mummy is showcased at the National University Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) in Lima, Peru, 09 December 2021 (issued 10 December 2021). The mummy, discovered in November by archeologists in Cajamarquilla, outskirts of Lima, is believed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old and it has been showcased at the university museum since 07 December. EPA-EFE/Str GT
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Dec 2021
1

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

The Cajamarquilla mummy is showcased at the National University Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) in Lima, Peru, 09 December 2021 (issued 10 December 2021). The mummy, discovered in November by archeologists in Cajamarquilla, outskirts of Lima, is believed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old and has been showcased at the university museum since 07 December. EPA-EFE/Str GT
Yomira Huaman (R), the archaeologist from the National University Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) who has led the investigations in the Cajamarquilla archaeological complex, together with her professor Pieter Van Dalen (L), responsible for the project, look at the Cajamarquilla mummy in Lima, Peru, 09 December 2021 (issued 10 December 2021). EPA-EFE/Str GT
Little Amal hugs the statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square on December 07, 2021 in London, England.  (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Victims killed after a road accident are laid on the street in body bags after a traffic accident on December 9, 2021 in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico. A truck accident leaves at least 49 people dead and dozens injured according to authorities. Most of the victims are believed to be migrants from Central American who were travelling on a truck that rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge. (Photo by Alfredo Pacheco/Getty Images)
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on December 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Dole, a veteran who was severely injured in World War II, was a Republican Senator from Kansas from 1969 to 1996. He ran for president three times and became the Republican nominee for president in 1996. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
Eastern Cape netball players light a candle for three netball players and one Eastern Cape official who died in a gruesome accident during the South African National Netball Championships opening ceremony on December 06, 2021 in Bellville, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves goodbye as she departs from the Chancellery for the last time following the official transfer of office to new Chancellor Olaf Scholz on December 08, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Olaf Scholz will lead a three-party federal coalition government comprised of the German Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens Party and the German Free Democrats (FDP), officially succeeding the previous government of Angela Merkel. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa during the Save the Children’s Peace Prize party at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2021. Ressa, who is under travel restrictions due to a court case in the Philippines, was granted permission by a Manila court to travel to Norway to receive the Nobel Prize. She will share the prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov. EPA-EFE/Terje Bendiksby NORWAY OUT
A girl waves a rainbow flag during a rally after the bill for same-sex marriage was approved by the Chilean senate on December 7, 2021 in Santiago, Chile. Chile, which legalized same-sex civil unions in 2015, has been discussing gay marriage since 2017. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena on December 7, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
An illuminated Christmas tree donated by the Trentino region stands in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 10 December 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
The Ebro River surrounds the Cathedral-Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar in Zaragoza, Spain, 10 December 2021. Warnings have been issued due to the possibility of an overflow of the river following heavy rains registered in the region. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada
An aerial view taken with a drone shows the flooded area of Huarte in Navarra, Spain, 10 December 2021, where River Arga has been overflown due to the heavy rains registered during the last days. Alerts have been issued due to rivers Arga, Ega,Larraun, Euzkurra, Urederra and Baztan that are at high risk of overflowing after the heavy rains affecting the region. EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES
Telkom Towers covered in mist after heavy rains in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
In this aerial view, Sophie Matterson and her five camels arrive to greet supporters on the beach at Byron Bay on December 10, 2021 in Byron Bay, Australia. 33-year-old Sophie Matterson is completing her 5,000km journey – walking with five camels coast to coast from Australia’s western-most point in Shark Bay, Western Australia, to its eastern-most point in Byron Bay, New South Wales.  (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Artist Nelson Saiers installs his latest “Cheap Money No. 2” sculpture at “The Wall Street Bull” in response to the Fed’s actions and inflation on December 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Nelson Saiers)

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty Images for her help in creating this gallery of images. DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 1

    • Investigations

    News & Analysis

    Features

    Newsletters

    Community

    DM168

    Daily Maverick © All rights reserved