New Brighton promenade, as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra on December 06, 2021 in Wallasey, England. Photographer: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Irish Meteorological Service issued a red wind warning for three counties in the west and south of the country, with people advised to shelter indoors and some transport and health services suspended. At least 12,000 homes and businesses had lost power by 8:15 a.m. in Dublin.

“To be very clear, there should be no travel and no movement outside of buildings during the status red alert,” National Emergency Coordination Group chairman Keith Leonard said, according to the Irish Independent.

Wind gusts are expected to exceed 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour in some areas with a risk of coastal waves and coastal flooding. Schools are closed in 12 counties where there are red and orange alerts, including Dublin. The storm forming in the middle of the Atlantic could be described as a weather bomb, bringing the risk of multiple hazards, Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at the Irish weather service, told national broadcaster RTE.

By Morwenna Coniam

Dec 7, 2021, 10:40 AM

Word Count: 175

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.