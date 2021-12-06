Bullion climbed Friday to pare a third straight weekly loss, the longest stretch since September, amid the prospects of less accommodative monetary policy and omicron risks. U.S. consumer prices due this Friday are projected to show the largest annual advance in decades, keeping pressure on the Fed to deliver swifter tightening.

Spot gold was steady at $1,784.51 an ounce by 9:05 a.m. in Singapore after rising 0.8% Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Silver, palladium and platinum advanced.