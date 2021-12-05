The Muizenberg, Cape Town demonstrators chanted ‘To Hell With Shell’ and ‘Free the Sea’. The mood was upbeat, but the messages on the hundreds of placards were dead serious: we don’t need to search for more oil in a world heating up through use of fossil fuel. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

There has been public opposition against Shell’s planned seismic blasting off the Wild Coast that was to start on 1 December. For five months, a vessel commissioned by Shell and operated by Shearwater GeoServices will drag up to 48 air guns firing loud shockwaves through 6,000km² of ocean surface.

These soundwaves penetrate through 3km of water and 40km below the seabed. The ship will work around the clock, firing the air guns every 10 seconds. Environmentalists are concerned that the powerful deep-water blasting could irreparably harm the Wild Coast’s delicate ecosystem.

Many endangered and protected marine species are located within the area. Photojournalists Lucas Ledwaba, Don Pinnock and Deon Ferreira captured protests in Cape Town, Gqeberha and on the Wild Coast. DM