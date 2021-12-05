05/12/2021 As the political momentum grows for vaccine mandates, we need to step back and review what they are, how they could work, whether they could work here and what could happen if they don’t. (Photo: myhrtoolkit.com/Wikipedia)

Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for fear of exacerbating a shortage of medical and nursing home staff, but support has grown for the idea as the country has faced surging infections in a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, which are set to form the new German government on Wednesday, are set to present the legislation to parliament in the coming week.

The draft seen by Reuters said staff working in these areas would have to prove that they are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 or present a medical certificate to show they cannot be vaccinated by March 15.

As the country seeks to vaccinate or offer boosters to 30 million people before Christmas, the draft legislation also grants permission for dentists, veterinarians and pharmacists to be allowed to give shots for a temporary period with the appropriate training.

The proposed legislation extends until Feb. 15 temporary measures that would allow Germany's federal states to introduce more drastic lockdown measures if needed.