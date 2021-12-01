In a communication seen by the newspaper, a U.S. Commerce Department official was quoted as saying that talks with the UK on easing metals tariffs could not move ahead.
The official cited U.S. concerns at British threats to trigger Article 16, the report said https://on.ft.com/3olxsUh.
Article 16 is an emergency brake that allows the UK or EU to seek to suspend parts of the Brexit agreement that introduced some checks on the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain if they lead to persistent difficulties.
The administration of former President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, citing national security concerns, prompting retaliatory measures from the European Union on goods such as motorcycles, whiskey and tobacco.
Britain incorporated those into its new independent tariff system when it completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, but is now reviewing the list of products to help protect UK-specific interests. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet