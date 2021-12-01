epa08763203 A protester holds a stained Nigerian flag along a road during a protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise know as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria, 21 October 2020. It has been two weeks since a protest against SARS began and Protesters say agitation against police brutality continues as an entry point to addressing other social and political issues such as corruption, official ineptitude to public accountability, and government inefficiency in Nigeria. Protesters defiled a 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the Lagos metropolitan city by the governor to continue the protest after a military attack on the protesters at a toll gate in Lagos on 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

The judicial panel, which submitted its full report last month, was tasked with investigating October 2020 shootings that ended weeks of nationwide protests over police brutality and sparked the worst civil unrest in Nigeria since its return to civilian rule.

A leaked copy of the report said the army fired live rounds at peaceful protesters in a “massacre” at the Lekki Toll Gate, a huge motorway toll linking Nigeria’s commercial capital with a peninsula to the southwest. It identified 11 people killed and four missing and presumed dead, and said nearly 100 other unidentified bodies could be linked to the incident.

Most of the army troops deployed at the toll gate were “not fit and proper to serve”, and certain members of the police force should be prosecuted, it said.

But Lagos State, in a “white paper” issued late on Tuesday, said the “evidence before the (panel) does not establish arbitrary and indiscriminate killing of protesters”.

It called the panel’s recommendations based on the allegations of killings “totally unreliable and therefore unacceptable”, and said some recommendations, such as the prosecution of some police, could be implemented only if more evidence was found.

It also rejected the panel’s finding that parts of the state government had helped cover up the massacre, and referred recommendations on disciplinary action for army personnel and training for police to the federal government and army.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the government will wait for pronouncements from state governments before determining any further action. Information Minister Lai Mohammad already rejected the Lagos report, saying it was strewn with errors and not backed by evidence.

By Libby George.

(Reporting by Libby George Editing by Peter Graff)