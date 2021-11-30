I often make a textured biltong pâté using tiny pieces of soft biltong along with a quality cream cheese. But have you seen the price of cream cheese lately? Eina. This spread differs in that it includes butter, al0ng with crème fraîche, but you could use a cheaper soured cream.

Keep it in the fridge for those moments when you’re choosing a spread for your toast or sandwiches. The lemon in it will preserve it for several days.

Ingredients

80 g biltong dust

250 g crème fraîche

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 tsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

4 Tbsp butter, melted

Salt and black pepper

Method

Mix the biltong just with the crème fraiche, lemon juice, mustard, cumin, salt and pepper. Melt the butter and stir it in very quickly. Pack into ramekins or pots that have a lid, or a plastic tub with a lid. Use them as a spread for crackers, in sandwiches for a picnic, or as part of an al fresco supper. DM/TGIFood

