By Patricia Hurtado and Mary Biekert
Nov 30, 2021, 7:33 PM – Updated on Nov 30, 2021, 8:22 PM
Word Count: 217
While the names aren’t new, Lawrence Visoski Jr. testified under questioning about the high society that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell kept. Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial kicked off in lower Manhattan this week, and Visoski is the first witness called by the government to testify.
Clinton flew on the Epstein planes “a couple of times” in the 1990s, Visoski said on cross-examination by one of Maxwell’s lawyers Tuesday. Trump, he said, flew more than once.
“I certainly remember the president,” he said, also naming former Senator John Glenn and violinist Itzhak Perlman.
Visoski said he was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, “a fairly normal request for people who fly jets.”
Maxwell is charged with trafficking girls for abuse by Epstein, her ex-boyfriend, and participating in some of the abuse herself. She faces as long as 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.
Read more stories from the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell here.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet