Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York, USA, 02 July 2020.

By Patricia Hurtado and Mary Biekert

Nov 30, 2021, 7:33 PM – Updated on Nov 30, 2021, 8:22 PM

While the names aren’t new, Lawrence Visoski Jr. testified under questioning about the high society that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell kept. Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial kicked off in lower Manhattan this week, and Visoski is the first witness called by the government to testify.

Clinton flew on the Epstein planes “a couple of times” in the 1990s, Visoski said on cross-examination by one of Maxwell’s lawyers Tuesday. Trump, he said, flew more than once.

“I certainly remember the president,” he said, also naming former Senator John Glenn and violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Visoski said he was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, “a fairly normal request for people who fly jets.”

Maxwell is charged with trafficking girls for abuse by Epstein, her ex-boyfriend, and participating in some of the abuse herself. She faces as long as 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

