The World Health Organization has labeled omicron a Variant of Concern, but authorities in South Africa, where it was first identified, have said most of the cases were mild to moderate so far.
WHO Urges Caution as South Africa Calls Omicron ‘Mild’ (2)
Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association and first doctor to alert authorities about the variant, told the Telegraph that symptoms associated with the omicron at this point are “different and so mild” compared to those she had treated before.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday in Asia as traders assessed the impact omicron would have on the global economic reopening given reports of the mild symptoms.
