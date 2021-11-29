Business Maverick

Omicron Can Boost Equities If Symptoms Are Mild, Ackman Says

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP
By Bloomberg
29 Nov 2021
Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman says that it will be bullish for equity markets if symptoms caused by the omicron coronavirus variant turn out to be mild to moderate, even if it’s more transmissible.

“If this turns out to be true, this is bullish not bearish for markets,” he tweeted, specifying he meant bullish for equity markets and bearish for bonds.
The World Health Organization has labeled omicron a Variant of Concern, but authorities in South Africa, where it was first identified, have said most of the cases were mild to moderate so far.

Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association and first doctor to alert authorities about the variant, told the Telegraph that symptoms associated with the omicron at this point are “different and so mild” compared to those she had treated before.

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday in Asia as traders assessed the impact omicron would have on the global economic reopening given reports of the mild symptoms.

