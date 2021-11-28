Maverick Life

IN IMAGES

The lyrical and visionary world of Virgil Abloh (1980 – 2021)

US designer Virgil Abloh appears on the catwalk after the presentation of his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 men's collection for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2020. The presentation of the men's collections runs from 14 to 19 January. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Nov 2021
0

Creative director for Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, DJ, artist and genius designer, Virgil Abloh died on Sunday 28 November 2021, after a battle against a rare form of cancer. He was only 41. Here is an incomplete, yet powerful gallery of images of the designer and artist at work.

Designer Virgil Abloh attends the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2018 Ready to Wear collection fashion brand Off-White by US designer Virgil Abloh (C-L) with Naomi Campbell (C-R) during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 September 2017. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Collection by Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Men’s collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Off White fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Models present creations from the Fall/ Winter 2019/2020 Men’s collection by Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Off White fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 February 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
(L-R) Designer Virgil Abloh, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss during the finale of the Off-White show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Off-White show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
US designer and DJ Virgil Abloh performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, near Palm Spring, California, USA, 20 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
US model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Off-White men’s Collection by US designer Virgil Abloh during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Virgil Abloh (C) and US model Gigi Hadid (R) appear on the runway after the presentation of the Spring/ Summer 2020 Off-White men’s Collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019.  EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Virgil Abloh performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)
Virgil Abloh performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)
US model Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 September 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Models present creations from the Fall/ Winter 2020/2021 Ready to Wear collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Off-White during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 15 January 2020.  EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Model Kendall Jenner and designer Virgil Abloh attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 men’s collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 men’s collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 men’s collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 men’s collection by US designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation by Virgil Abloh for Off White fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
US model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Virgil Abloh for Off White fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Virgil Abloh addresses media at a press preview of his exhibition “Figures of Speech” on November 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar. The exhibition opens as part of #QatarCreates, a cultural celebration connecting the fields of art, fashion, and design through a diverse program of exhibitions, awards, public talks, and special events, all taking place in the heart of Doha. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums )
Virgil Abloh addresses media at a press preview of his exhibition “Figures of Speech” on November 4, 2021 at the Fire Station in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums )
Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Virgil Abloh walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved