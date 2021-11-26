epa09413660 Policemen try to put out a flare during a rally with the slogan 'No to capitulation!' near President Volodymyr Zelensky's home in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 August 2021 prior to his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 22 August in Kiev and President Zelensky visit to the US at the end of August. Activists of different Nationalist movements gathered to remind Ukrainian authorities about the unacceptability of implementation the so-called 'Steinmeier formula' for a peace settlement in Donbas and delivery of water to the Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. (Photo: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2,” Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy did not give details of the coup attempt and did not accuse the Russian state of involvement.

Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States and NATO have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack — a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false and alarmist.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for rising tensions in recent weeks, raising fears that a long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists could erupt into renewed open warfare.

“We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation,” Zelenskiy said.

