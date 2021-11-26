“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation – we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2,” Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy did not give details of the coup attempt and did not accuse the Russian state of involvement.
Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States and NATO have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack — a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false and alarmist.
Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for rising tensions in recent weeks, raising fears that a long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists could erupt into renewed open warfare.
“We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation,” Zelenskiy said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Peter Graff).
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet