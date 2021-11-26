Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 47 of 2021

In this handout image provided by Parks Australia, thousands of red crabs are seen walking on a road on November 23, 2021 in Christmas Island. The annual migration of red crabs begins with first rains of the wet season on Christmas Island, usually around October or November. Millions of the red crabs make their way across the island to the ocean to mate and spawn. (Photo by Parks Australia via Getty Images )
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Nov 2021
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

In this handout image provided by Parks Australia, thousands of red crabs are seen walking over a crab bridge on November 23, 2021 on Christmas Island. Millions of the red crabs make their way across the island to the ocean to mate and spawn. (Photo by Parks Australia via Getty Images )
Sinclair’s Dino balloon floats during the 95th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
The Ada Twist, Scientist balloon during the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, 25 November 2021. EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS
Spectators on a balcony get a close-up view of the Ronald McDonald balloon during the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, 25 November 2021. EPA-EFE/PORTER BINKS
Performers dressed as Stormtrooper characters from ‘Star Wars’ march on Central Park West during the Macy’s 95th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, 25 November 2021.  EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary float down Central Park West during the Macy’s 95th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, 25 November 2021.  EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
A person holds a small child under their coat at Penn Station on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)
Three-year-old Curtis Hayes III and four-year-old T’Kyrra Terrell use megaphones outside the Glynn County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery on November 24, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty in the February 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Jamie Cooper Jr., left, with his mother Dana Roberts and sister, Johneya Beckham, react as they listen to guilty verdicts for the defendants in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery on November 24, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Protestors at the Waterfront waiting for the arrival of the Amazon Warrior. They are against the planned Shell seismic survey for oil and gas in the ocean on November 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Children launch ‘khom loy’, lanterns, into the sky during the Yee Peng Festival on November 20, 2021 inLamphun, Thailand. The Gassan Panorama Golf Course in northern Thailand hosts its annual Yee Peng Festival, the festival of lights, where Thai’s launch ‘khom loy’, lanterns, into the sky on the 12th Thai lunar month. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
A Thai man releases Krathongs, floating lantern rafts, into the Ping River during Loy Krathong on November 19, 2021 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Yogendra Yadav, the founding member of the Swaraj India party, attends the last rites ceremony for people who died when a convoy allegedly carrying the son of a top official in Indian Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet drove into a crowd of protesting farmers killing eight people in total, in Tikunia, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Policemen walk next to migrants’ personal belongings left behind on the beach near Wimereux, France, 25 November 2021. At least 27 migrants have died and two others have been taken to hospital after a boat in which they were trying to cross the La Manche canal (English Channel) to Great Britain sank on 24 November. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
The grave of a migrant who died while trying to cross illegally from France into Britain, at the Cimetiere Nord, in Calais, France, 25 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A view of the eruption of the Fuego volcano, captured from the municipality of Alotenango, Guatemala, 24 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
A view of the eruption of the Fuego volcano, captured from the municipality of Alotenango, Guatemala, 24 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
Smoke rises from the Cumbre Vieja volcano seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 22 November 2021. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September and has spewn out smoke, ashes and lava since then. EPA-EFE/Miguel Calero
Kashmiri Muslim women crying near shootout spot in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 November 2021. Police claimed to have killed three militants in a gunfight in civil lines area of Rambagh Srinagar. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Firefighters, police officers and investigators inspect the wreckage of a bus with North Macedonian plates that caught fire on a highway, killing at least 45 people, near the village of Bosnek, Bulgaria, 23 November 2021. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Visitors pose for a photograph on a viewing platform with the artwork “Tunnel of Light” (Echigo-Tsumari Art Field) by Ma Yansong / MAD Architects at the Kiyotsu-kyo Gorge on November 21, 2021 in Tokamachi, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
In this aerial view a controlled blast demolishes part of the old Wallerawang Powerstation on November 24, 2021 in Lithgow, Australia. Two large chimney stacks at Wallerawang Power Station were demolished by controlled blast. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
A view of the Avenue of Sphinxes at the ancient Temple of Luxor, in Luxor, Egypt, 26 November 2021. The 3,000-year-old ancient promenade Avenue of Sphinxes (El Kebbash Road) was opened to the public after years of restoration with a grand ceremony on 25 November. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A Christmas tree is installed outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 26 November 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A Hyundai Mobis Co. M Vision X autonomous concept vehicle on display during the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The biannual motor show will continue through December 5. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Cast members perform during the grand reopening of “KÀ by Cirque du Soleil” at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

