South Africa

Street Talk Video

Artists battle for support in local communities, where voices rarely carry to national levels

Image provided by Inga Mxhasa, Sinazo Mpotulo, and Zimasa Nkasela, courtesy of Street Talk.
By Sinazo Mpotulo
26 Nov 2021
0

Aspiring artistry is frequently undermined or subdued within the environments in which young virtuosos live. Yet, while some feel that they are still afforded a voice within their communities, others argue ‘When it comes to the country, I do not feel like I have a voice at all’. 

Community can make or break a country, but in this case, it may be the opposite. Street Talk TV speaks to a group of people about how their needs go unheard amongst community leaders and how their community is failing them.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us at www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved